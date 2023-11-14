Generative artificial intelligence burst into force in 2023, even being an important issue in industries such as cinema, where recent strikes against its use have been experienced. And furthermore, its implementation has generated a dark prognosis for workers in administrative positions, also known as “collar and tie.” According to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, it is estimated that the jobs most at risk from the new wave of AI are those with the highest salary

A report published by John Burn-Murdoch, who is a columnist and reporter for the Financial Times, indicates that according to data from the company behind this important AI, someone in an occupation that pays a six-figure salary is exposed three times as much as someone who earns $30,000. Data provided thanks to a study that analyzed what happened on a huge online freelancing platform, after the launch of ChatGPT last year.

Generative AI devalues ​​the work of humans

In this study, American researchers showed that within months of ChatGPT’s launch, copywriters and graphic designers on major online freelancing platforms experienced a significant drop in the number of jobs they landed and even larger declines in their earnings. income. This suggested that not only was generative AI taking over their work, but it also devalued the work they still do.

The results further indicate that productivity skyrocketed, as AI-assisted consultants not only performed tasks 25 percent faster and completed 12 percent more tasks overall, but their work was assessed as 40 percent better in quality than their unassisted peers.

Additionally, another study from Harvard Business School is cited, which monitored the impact of giving GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest and most advanced offering, to Boston Consulting Group (BCG) employees. Research that resulted in BCG staff randomly assigned to use GPT-4 when performing a range of consulting tasks were significantly more productive than their colleagues who were unable to access the tool. Additionally, they completed 12% more tasks overall and their work was rated 40% higher in quality than their unassisted peers.

It is necessary to start regulating its use

The column concludes that the studies together say three things: First, regulation will be key since without protections, even knowledge workers are in trouble. Second, the more multifaceted the role, the lower the risk of complete automation. And third but not least, is that we make the most of these tools, but treating them as an extension of ourselves.

In closing, as Burn-Murdoch indicates, it is necessary to remember that it is tempting and understandable to dismiss these warnings as simple projections, especially given our historical complacency. But as he thinks, in our society we have developed a false sense of security, even for thousands of years, believing that automation is something that happens to other people’s jobs, never to ours.

