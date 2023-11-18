If you like Mexican cinema or support it, or black humor, the film Human Resources It’s for you, which is based on the homonymous novel by the Guadalajara writer Antonio Ortuño.

Human Resources. SPECIAL/CINÉPOLIS DISTRIBUTION.

Visit your favorite movie theater and enjoy the history of Gabriel Lynch, a shady supervisor in the printing division, who has just applied for the manager’s position. But his dreams will be frustrated when the position he believed was his is stolen by Constantino, a junior whose only grace is being the son of someone important within the company..

Human Resources. SPECIAL/CINÉPOLIS DISTRIBUTION.

From that moment on, Gabriel will stop being just another office worker, to carry out a revenge that will change everyone’s destiny forever..

The black comedy that makes you reflect on the fact that work and office colleagues are not as bad as you think.

Human Resources. SPECIAL/CINÉPOLIS DISTRIBUTION.

Filmed in Ciudad Córdoba, Argentina, Human Resources It is a portrait of the silent combat to climb the voracious hierarchy of command, where conflicts of interest, manipulation, lies and impudence will be drastic pieces in this game.

The film was filmed in black and white, as it poetically recreates the monotony, homogeneity and recurring annoyance of office work, until reaching a chaos that transcends corporate emails, conciliation meetings and informative memos.proof of the fateful contemporary labor mechanics that reduces individuals to expendable and replaceable employee numbers.

Human Resources

By Jesús Magaña.

With Pedro de Tavira, Juana Viale, Daniel Tovar, Cecilia Ponce, Giuseppe Gamba.

Mexico, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema Premieres Human Resources Jesús Magaña Antonio Ortuño Pedro de Tavira

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions