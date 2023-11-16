The Mexican director Jesús Magaña Vázquez premieres his recent film “Human Resources” this Thursday, November 16, in the national theaters. whose adaptation comes from the book of the same name by the Jalisco native Antonio Ortuñowho was also immersed in the script of this co-production between Mexico and Argentina.

The cast includes Pedro de Tavira, Daniel Tovar, Giuseppe Gamba, Juana Viale and Cecilia Ponce, who give life to office characters who move between personal interests, resentments, falsehoods, envies and resentments under a hilarious context of black, cynical and acid humor. Regarding the premiere of the film, EL INFORMADOR spoke with the filmmaker Jesus Magaña Vazquez about this production that had been in development for several years.

“The novel already had that biting humor; The film exists because I fell in love with the character of ‘Gabriel Lynch’ (the protagonist of this story). “We just tried to reinforce the comedy more in the film adaptation.”. In the plot “Gabriel” (Pedro de Tavira) is a printing division supervisor who aspires to have a better position within the company, but becomes frustrated when he learns that a junior obtained the ideal position for him, so he will begin to flourish. in him a resentment that will have no limit.

“All the speculations that ‘Gabriel’ is seeking revenge with ‘Mario Constantino’ (Giuseppe Gamba) naturally make the film become acidic and irreverent, but this is not something so thoughtful, when one has already proposed to adapt that material, that’s how it happens naturally.”

Generally in stories, the viewer empathizes with the characters based on their virtues, their fears and their dreams, but here it is the opposite, the audience will see themselves in a mirror to realize that they also have negative feelings such as envy, misery and sadness. resentment, emotional aspects that are also inherent to human beings. And there is nothing better than an office as a setting for these feelings to flow and be enhanced.

“This is a story where everyone wants to step over each other. And I think it is a film that greatly reflects our dynamics. It is a film that talks about how absurd the fight for power is. It seems to me that the dynamics that happen to us within our work spaces such as offices are not very different from those that happen in a schoolyard, it is a very human thing to have a dispute over anything. But of course, in a work environment we are all colleagues although we compete at the same time and it is inevitable, that’s how it is.”

“Gabriel Lynch” is an intelligent guy who navigates between mediocrity and cunning, he has the ingenuity to develop a plan and obtain what he has always wanted, but in his construction there is a very melodramatic trail like these great villains of national melodramas, By the way, the director responds: “There are two points that work with this character and that is also why I fell in love with him, one is that without a doubt, beyond revenge, there is one thing that we can all share with him and that is that we have all felt at some point in our lives. “That we deserve more than another person, that’s why this makes us all melodramatic.”

And on the other hand, he highlights that Pedro Tavira is an intelligent actor who knew how to build the character, “he did a job of blending in at times with ‘Gabriel’ when we were filming. Farce is a genre where you clearly know that it is fiction, however, with Pedro, within that genre, you can feel that you are living a real character, so he is a luxury actor.”

The director confirms that “Human Resources” is a lottery of archetypes, “very farcical,” where the viewer will find someone to identify with. “because in all groups there is someone who everyone likes, but who is very barber, but there is also someone who is a climber, or someone who feels untouchable. Normally they tell you that you have to feel empathy with the virtue of the characters, but in this film you have the opportunity to feel empathy with characters who are not so virtuous,” he concludes.

SYNOPSIS

“Gabriel Lynch” (Pedro de Tavira), a shady supervisor in the printing division has just applied for the manager position. But his dreams will be frustrated when the position he believed was his is stolen by “Constantino” (Giuseppe Gamba) – a junior whose only grace is being the son of someone important within the company. From this moment on, “Gabriel” will stop being just another office worker, to carry out a revenge that will change everyone’s destiny forever.

