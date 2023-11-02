There are television classics that refuse to die. And if not, tell ‘Futurama’. The legendary animated series created by Matt Groeningand premiered on FOX in the late 1990s, has continued its journey on streaming platforms.

At the beginning of last year, the American platform Hulu announced that it would revive the comedy with twenty episodes. Far from the matter ending there, the Disney-owned firm, according to Variety, has just given the green light to the production of another twenty episodes.

‘Futurama’ will have two more seasons

The 20 episodes confirmed in 2022, remember, were distributed in two seasons: season 11, which arrived on July 24 of this yearand season 12, which should arrive sometime in 2024. The mechanics for this new batch should be identical.

There are twenty new episodes that would correspond to seasons 13 and 14, but we don’t know exactly when they will arrive. The good news for fans of the series is that there are still 30 episodes to be released, which are part of the next three seasons.





For now, the series has promised us to delve deeper into the love story between Fry and Leelaas well as tackling the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s sandbox, the story of the evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy in a pandemic and cryptocurrency world.

Hulu promised to bring back the original cast, and they have succeeded. John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are part of the project in charge of bringing the new episodes of the platform to life.

Let us remember that although ‘Hulu’ is not available in Spain, until now it has been possible to access ‘Futurama’ in Spanish territory. As? Through its distribution on Disney+. In this sense, the new seasons should also be available in the same way.

Images: Hulu

