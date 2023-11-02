New seasons of Futurama and Prison Break have been confirmed by Hulu, although the series are going to return to the platform in two very different ways.

As Professor Hubert Farnsworth would say, good news, guys. Deadline reports that Hulu has confirmed the renewal of Futurama for two more seasonswhich we can enjoy in these parts through Disney+.

The streaming service renewed Futurama in 2022 with an order of 20 episodes divided into two seasons. Season 11 landed on July 24 of this year and has become one of the most viewed series on the platform, being part of Nielsen’s top 10 original series for six weeks.

Season 12 is expected to land on Hulu (and therefore, in Disney+) throughout 2024, where The new 20 episodes that will make up seasons 13 and 14 will be added soon. Who knew that the adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender and company would last so long after all the cancellations they have had.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Prison Break will have a new season on Hulu, but without its protagonists

If the renewal of Futurama It has been quite a surprise, even more surprising has been knowing that Prison Break is also going to be back, a series that was once among the most successful but whose quality has been decreasing as the seasons have passed.

However, Hulu wanted to give the series another chance with a new season, but it will not be a usual continuation, but rather a new production with other characters within the universe of Prison Break.

As reported by Deadline, the resurrection of Prison Break arises from Elgin James’ (Mayans MC) agreement with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios that produced the original and serves as the studio for the new series.

For now Not much else is known about the project.so we have to wait for more details of this production to be confirmed (if it is finally carried out and does not end on deaf ears, of course).

What do you think Futurama y Prison Break return to Hulu with new seasons? Tell us your impressions about the return of these series through our comments section.