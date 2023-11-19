The actor will once again become Wolverine for the third installment of the saga starring Ryan Reynolds.

Although fans of the Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman We already said goodbye to the character in 2017 with the wonderful Logan, Deadpool’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought with it a surprise. Which is none other than the return of Jackman as the clawed mutant, this time, in the style of the comics.

A duo that we should have seen in theaters in May 2024, but that has suffered greatly from the strikes of scriptwriters and actors that completely paralyzed filming. However, now that everything is underway, Disney has granted Deadpool 3 a new release date: July 26, 2024.

And in order to meet the schedule, the film has to resume filming in the coming weeks, so Jackman is already preparing to give life to Wolverine again, as he himself has demonstrated in a video that he shared on his social networks. It doesn’t last more than 20 seconds, but in it you can see the actor lifting some weights that are not light at all.

Y This is how the Australian demonstrates that at 55 years of age there is no one who can stop him and that, in case there were any doubts, he still has the body and mind necessary to be able to resume a role as demanding as that of the mutant Wolverine. We’ll see if Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool They are also up to par.

James Mangold is not happy with Wolverine’s return

Although The vast majority of fans consider it good news that Hugh Jackman is returning Like Wolverine, there has been someone who has not been very amused: Logan director James Mangold. “I always knew there was going to be another Wolverine. They could make a baby Wolverine, a cartoon Wolverine…”

“They are going to try to squeeze as much liquid as possible out of the same cloth. I don’t measure my success based on a movie like Loganbut for me this was the end of the conversation with this character“, acknowledged the director in an interview in which he did not clarify if he was going to go see Deadpool 3 once it is released in theaters.