Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has explained Hugh Jackman’s reaction to finding out he would be wearing the suit from the Wolverine comics.

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman, who returns to the role of Wolverine, is set to don the iconic yellow and blue suit in his next foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Shawn Levy details how the actor reacted to this news.

During an interview with Jake’s Takes, Levy revealed that when Hugh Jackman was confirmed to be joining the cast of Deadpool 3, Marvel president Kevin Feige suggested that the actor should reprise his role as Wolverine wearing Marvel’s classic yellow and blue suit. the X-Men, in homage to the comics. When the actor learned of this suggestion, his response was immediate and enthusiastic. According to Levy, he expressed, “Fuck yeah!” at the idea of ​​wearing the suit.

We have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

Hugh Jackman debuted as Logan/Wolverine in the 2000 film Deadpool 3, where he will share the screen with his friend Ryan Reynolds, who reprises his role as the ‘Mercenary with a Mouth’.

Marvel Studios

Production on Deadpool 3 was temporarily halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, resulting in a delay to the planned May 2024 release date. However, filming is expected to resume in January next year , although this likely means the film won’t hit theaters until 2025.

The film features Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles, along with other cast members such as Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios . Various cameos are also rumored to appear, including Taron Egerton as a variant of Wolverine, Halle Berry as Storm and Taylor Swift as Dazzler.

Deadpool 3 becomes the first R-rated film in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But best of all, Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the yellow and blue suit promises to be one of the most exciting moments in the MCU. Therefore, the film has generated enormous expectations among fans.

While we wait, you can see all the X-Men installments where Hugh Jackman has participated as Wolverine on Disney Plus with this link.

Fuente Jake’s Takes