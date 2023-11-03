There are many reasons to get in the front row to see Deadpool 3. The superhero film will be the Hugh Jackman returns for his legendary role as Wolverine and we will see how he takes out his adamantium claws again with a very special outfit.

And even though we have seen him in many X-Men movies and even solo spin-offs, Logan has never worn his classic blue and yellow suit on the big screen. So iconic is it that it was the one he wore in his first appearance in Marvel comics, so it is normal that the community is eager to see him dressed up in this way.

Not only the viewers, but the film’s director, Shawn Levy, shares that enthusiasm. The filmmaker already confessed some time ago that he was especially excited to film Deadpool 3 with the legendary outfit, but Jackman himself reacted just as we did when he found out the news.

“When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, as I remember, almost the first thing he said was, ‘Okay, but let’s go with the blue and the yellow.’… And then when I “I approached Hugh with that idea, he said, ‘Fuck yeah!'”

Levy, who spoke on the Jake’s Takes channel, pointed out that the actor was also waiting for that moment. We have only been able to see the suit officially once, but Levy is very satisfied with the only preview revealed. “I’m so happy I was able to post that image. before the strike stopped production,” explains Levy. Of course, behind the scenes photographs of filming have been leaked that allow us to see Wolverine in action.

