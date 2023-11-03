The gigantic round of layoffs from VDL Nedcar that you knew was coming is here.

Things are not going too well for VDL Nedcar. The favorite location for people who like to strike is no longer acceptable for manufacturers. The employees have done it (striking) so often that the car manufacturers are pretty much done with it. That is of course a very populist and bold statement, but people wanted to make a difference and there are no new manufacturers waiting for the time being.

This causes a gigantic round of layoffs to take place at VDL Nedcar. About 2,500 people currently work at the Dutch car factory. However, production of Minis will soon stop and a replacement has still not been found.

Huge round of layoffs from VDL Nedcar

That means that a huge number of people can go home. Nedcar’s gigantic round of layoffs means that more than 2,000 people will have to look for another job, as was expected. VDL Nedcar reports this. That is already above the 500 redundancies that were made previously. They also said goodbye to 1,000 temporary agency workers.

In recent months, there have been no fewer than 9 strikes to enforce a good dismissal arrangement.

It is of course logical that VDL Nedcar should implement the round of layoffs: after all, there is hardly any work left. This does not mean that all employees will lose their jobs.

Cloth for the bleeding

Nedcar is still looking for a new customer to produce for. To ensure that they can make a quick restart, people will still be employed. The number is considerable: 475 jobs will be retained.

That is a lot more jobs than are necessary if a new assembly line needs to be started. So it is also a friendly gesture from VDL. By the way, it is not the case that they have zero assignments. For example, VDL will make battery packs for BMW. The problem: that only creates dozens of jobs. This makes it the proverbial blanket for the bleeding.

