The new car from Huawei and Chery has gone on sale in China. He Luxeed S7 It is a sedan with up to 800 kilometers of autonomy (according to the Chinese approval cycle) developed in collaboration with Chery Automobile, a Chinese company that has been operating since 1997. An electric car that aims directly at the Tesla Model S and that has one of the parking technologies most spectacular autonomous vehicles ever seen, currently in the testing phase.

Before talking about the car, it is worth explaining where Luxeed comes from. Huawei has been in full foray into the world of electric cars for some time. Its success has been demonstrated in models such as the Avatr 12 or the Aito M5, vehicles that do not belong to the Huawei group, but that use HarmonyOS technology.

Luxeed is even more important to the company. It is a new brand created in collaboration between Huawei and the Chinese giant Chery Automobile, with points of sale in its home territory… inside Huawei’s own stores. From this collaboration comes the Luxeed S7 (also known by its code name as Luxeed EH3), a sedan with a view to the Tesla Model S.





Presented about two weeks ago, today it went on sale in China. We talk about a 4.97 meter saloon with a sporty cut design. It will be sold in rear-wheel drive versions with 215 kW (288 HP) and all-wheel drive 365 kW (489 HP). It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, a figure close to the 3.2 seconds set by the Tesla Model S Long Range (the Plaid is another story).

But beyond power figures and the promised 800 kilometers under the CLTC cycle (too optimistic and far from the European WLTP), The important thing in this electric car is its technology. We are talking about a vehicle with HarmonyOS as the operating system, the platform in charge of managing multimedia, interfaces, vehicle sound, etc.

It has a total of 11 high-definition cameras, three millimeter wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars and LiDAR. Thanks to this deployment, it achieves autonomous driving focused mainly on parking. A video has been shown on Weibo showing how the car is capable of autonomously maneuver through a parking lot and park in quite narrow spaces, showing Huawei’s muscle with this technology.

As is usual in China, the price of the vehicle is far from the figures we could see in Europe. In his homeland part of 258,000 yuan (about 32,760 euros) for the base variant and goes up to 326,000 yuan (41,395 euros) for the version that promises 800 km of autonomy under the Chinese cycle. There is no news, at the moment, about Luxed’s possible arrival in Europe.

Image | Luxed

In Xataka | Self-driving cars have encountered an unexpected problem: data centers