Huawei has already finished building what will be its largest research center. He Huawei Qingpu R&D Center de Shanghái It is a technology city in itself, with a huge size covering an area of ​​2.06 million square meters.

Located in the Yangtze River Delta region, Huawei’s new research center has more than 100 buildings and will employ almost 40,000 engineers.

The center will house an industrial community that will bring together offices, development centers, technology incubators, production and residential areas, in what, according to the Shanghai Government, will be an area that “combines modern workplaces with green ecology.”

Although the works have already been completed, as has been announced and can be seen in different aerial images of the area obtained this summer by Global Times, the Huawei Qingpu Center will not be active until June of 2024, when it is officially concluded and begin to get going with all the machinery.

To get an idea of ​​the size of this center, The buildings alone occupy an area of ​​about 160 hectares. In total, the chosen area occupies the equivalent of about 280 football fields.

Huawei’s Qingpu Center wants to represent the development of the Jinze neighborhood, the second fastest growing district in Shanghai with an increase in its GDP of 14.7% so far this year. “As Huawei’s key R&D base, the center will focus on areas such as 5G chips and the Internet of Things. It is destined to become the new benchmark for digital innovation,” explains Hu Jian, District Secretary.





Huawei intends for this new center house 8.3% of all Huawei employees at a global level. Globally, Huawei has 36 innovation centers and 14 research centers. In Shanghai they already have one of their largest centers, located in the Pudong district.





For the logistics of so many people, a light rail service connecting eight buildings will be built around Dianshan Lake.





In total, the construction of this research center is expected to cost about 10 billion yuan, about 1.3 billion euros. An investment that is included within Huawei’s objective of trying to compete against the United States in its own technology.





A university campus with more than 8,000 students will be built around the Huawei center, focusing on fields such as artificial intelligence, microelectronics and integrated circuits.





Imágenes | Shine | ArchDaily

