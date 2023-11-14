Huawei wants to completely separate itself from Android, even though HarmonyOS has a certain base inherited from Google’s operating system. After the 2019 ban, the Chinese company was forced to adapt its software to the new situation, completely leaving aside Google’s service framework. Thus HarmonyOS was born, a modification of Android with its own code, but compatibility with .APK files (although its code renames this file format).

Now, according to the South China Morning Post, Huawei wants to take the next step. HarmonyOS Next is the evolution of the operating system, a “pure” version of HarmonyOS without Android libraries and that would replace the current versions of the platform.

From the beginning, Huawei has stated that HarmonyOS is not Android. That is not what its code says, mostly shared with EMUI based on Android and renamed in file packages to camouflage them as their own. The application store itself, App Gallery, It is a repository of .APK files, exactly the same ones that we can find on Android. The main APIs, native system functions… everything has an Android flavor, because it is Android.

According to Chinese sources, some of the country’s main technology companies (JD.com, NetEase and Meituan) are promoting Huawei to break ties with Android, reaffirm its position vis-à-vis the US, and hire developers to create their own applications based on HarmonyOS. The goal is to break ties with Android and make the system 100% independent.

The first preview of HarmonyOS Next is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024, a version from which the operating system will no longer be compatible with Android applications. A move to move further and further away from Google’s operating system and towards a fully developed ecosystem in China.

Image | Xataka

