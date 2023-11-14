April 2022 was an important date for Huawei. The technology company launched the first update via OTA for the Genuine M5, an electric SUV that uses all the Chinese manufacturer’s technology for its infotainment system and driving aids. Which, in modern vehicles, is expected to be a large part of their attractiveness and a key value when choosing a vehicle.

The Aito M5 is actually a Seres SF5. What we know in Spain as DSFK Seres SF5. An electric SUV that clearly draws on the shapes of a Porsche Macan and whose bodywork was used by Huawei to learn about its advances in the electric car market. The company has taken advantage of its knowledge to create its first electric motor and take steps in HarmonyOS, its operating system especially dedicated to four-wheeled vehicles.

The US veto has caused major changes in the company’s direction and the electric car has opened up new doors. The simplicity of manufacturing vehicles has attracted large companies such as Foxconn, specialized in the assembly of electrical devices, and technology companies such as Google or Apple, which can take advantage of the omnipresence and value of software to enter a market that was far away from them a few years ago. .

And the change of course seems to be paying off for Huawei. At least as far as public reception is concerned.

A nationalist fever in China… and something else

In August 2022, a few months after the aforementioned Seres F5, Huawei put the Avatr 11 on the market. Again an electric SUV that was born from the collaboration that the technology maintains with NIO since 2018. Now, it has launched a new model. And the success has been instantaneous.

A few days ago, Huawei put the Avatr 12 on the market. If the first model was an SUV, in this case it has opted for the saloon format. The electric car promised in its technical characteristics: CATL batteries with a range of up to 700 kilometers thanks to 94.5 kWh capacity. Single motor options on the rear axle with 310 HP and a second version that adds a 262 HP motor on the front axle. In the latter case, it promises acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

It is, in short, a model reminiscent of sports with 5.02 meters long and a wheelbase of 3.02 meters, so the interior space must be outstanding. All driving aids use Huawei components which, in this case, includes three LiDAR and a technological battery that raises the car to level 2 autonomy.

Huawei is diversifying its launches with different collaborators and they are obtaining great results

With this model Huawei has a model on the market that directly rivals the NIO ET7, with very similar characteristics, but in China it will be sold at a much more attractive price, with a cost of less than 40,000 euros at the start (making the direct change of currency). At the moment, however, it is not known if we will see the Avatr 12 on the streets of Europe.

But what’s really interesting is the support that Huawei is receiving in its local market. In just 36 hours, Avatr 12 has achieved 6,700 reservations. And it is not an isolated event. The technology company has continued to advance in its collaboration with Seres and has also received great support with the Aito M7, which has achieved 80,000 reservations in just 50 days. And they are joined by the Luxeed S7, manufactured by Chery, which has also been launched this week.

As explained by Bloomberg, Huawei has made its customers buy its products with national pride. “Aito’s popularity is probably 50% nationalism and 50% pretty good technology,” noted Daniel Kollar, head of automotive and supply chain at the consulting firm Intralink, in the article in the economic newspaper.

Its experts also point out that the diversification of Huawei, associating with different companies to launch its automotive-related products, is the smartest thing in a market, the Chinese one, where new competitors keep appearing that are putting both local and foreign companies in trouble. Volkswagen has strengthened ties with XPeng to launch a platform for Audi and offer new vehicles in the Chinese market. Stellantis has stopped working on its own and has opted for a partnership by buying part of Leapmotor to reduce risks.

Bloomberg points out that the strategy is giving great results to Huawei compared to its rivals. The different launches are allowing the technology company to put its advances on the street before rivals like Xiaomi and brands like XPeng, which base their business model on highly automated vehicles, are reporting losses above expectations. And they were already really high, as Reuters explained months ago.

The only question is whether Huawei will be able continue gaining followers among manufacturers and convincing truly majority firms. SAIC has been contrary, ensuring that opening the door to the technology company in its software “would be like giving it control and the ‘soul’ of the car,” they explain in Bloomberg.

The challenge is the same one that Apple has encountered for the launch of its new CarPlay. Although traditional manufacturers are having real problems developing and monetizing their software, only a handful have given those from Cupertino permission to enter their vehicles, fearing that they will learn much of their knowledge.

