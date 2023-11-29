Although Huawei has been in a difficult situation for years after the veto in the United States of its mobile phones and chips, the truth is that, where they are still allowed, they continue to do things very well, such as in the computer or tablet sector, where we still find many products great quality price.

This laptop from the MateBook family is ideal for those who want a computer with enough power for everyday tasks, but are not going to play demanding video games with it and want both a good screen and a good design.

It went on the market for 700 euros, but between the offer we found on the website and the Cyber ​​Monday code, which will last the entire month of November, we find it for only 500 euros right now.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 2022

Remember to register on the website and use the code A10BLACK to get the additional discount.

It has an Intel Core™ i5-1155G7 processor, which has enough power to edit photos, open applications instantly or run programs that require a processor, but without increasing its consumption. Accompanied by 8 or 16 GB of RAM it should be more than enough for the normal user.

It is a perfect laptop to take with you from one place to another. It only weighs 1.63 kg and is 16.9 mm thick. A perfect combination if you want a laptop that you have to put in your backpack throughout the day or on a trip. Plus its metallic look gives it a good style if that’s something that worries you. It has 3 USB ports, fingerprint reader on the home button, USB-C connection, HDMI port, headphone jack.

The screen of this Huawei MateBook D15 is 15.6 inches with a Full HD resolution. It uses an anti-glare IPS panel with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. The screen-to-body ratio, that is, how much the panel occupies in the entire screen area, is 87%, so the edges will be much smaller.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

It is not the most powerful laptop, but at the end of the day, what you usually want is a good screen, enough autonomy, and this Huawei MateBook D15 is more than enough, and that it does not make noise like an airplane because it has heated up .

Take advantage of this offer and get a balanced, all-terrain and affordable laptop for only 500 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here