HRW demands that Israel’s attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip be investigated as war crimes. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – Repeated attacks carried out Israel to medical facilities, health workers and ambulances in Gaza Strip should be investigated as a war crime. This was stated by an international human rights organization, Human Rights Watch (HRW).

According to HRW the apparently unlawful attacks by the Israeli military are further destroying Gaza’s healthcare system at a time when medics are facing an unprecedented number of seriously injured patients, and hospitals are running out of basic medicines and equipment.

“Despite the Israeli military’s claim on November 5, 2023, of ‘cynical use of hospitals by Hamas’, no evidence has been presented that could justify revoking the protected status of hospitals and ambulances under international humanitarian law,” HRW said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

War crimes are serious violations of international humanitarian law committed with criminal intent. HRW urges the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s actions.

As of November 10, according to the UN, two-thirds of primary health facilities and half of all hospitals in Gaza were not functioning. And as of November 12, at least 521 people, including 16 medical workers, had been killed in 137 attacks on health services in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

“Repeated Israeli attacks that damage hospitals and harm healthcare workers, who are already impacted by the unlawful blockade, have devastated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure,” said special adviser on the right to health at HRW, A Kayum Ahmed.

“Attacks on hospitals have killed hundreds of people and put many patients at great risk because they cannot receive proper medical care,” he continued.

Between October 7 and November 7, HRW said it investigated attacks on or near five health facilities in Gaza.

It was found that Israeli forces attacked the Indonesian Hospital several times between October 7 and 28, killing at least two civilians; The International Eye Hospital was attacked repeatedly and completely destroyed on 10 or 11 October; The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital was forced to close on November 1, days after airstrikes on or near the facility; a man and a child injured after repeated attacks on al-Quds Hospital; and Israeli forces several times attacked clearly marked ambulances – at least a dozen people were killed or injured in one incident outside al-Shifa Hospital on 3 November.