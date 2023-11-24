The last round of the season is full of changes for the official Honda team in the MotoGP World Championship. The first and most important news came from Marc Marquez, who will leave the Japanese manufacturer a year early to move to one of Ducati’s satellite teams, Gresini Racing. In his place, the arrival of Italian Luca Marini for the next two seasons will be announced this weekend.

In addition to these changes, obviously the most visible and obvious, in recent days there have been a series of changes in the managerial part of Repsol Honda, which have also had a knock-on effect on the official World Superbike team.

Hector Martin, HRC communications director for eight years and, before that, personal press officer for Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez, with whom he joined Honda in 2013, will leave the team and the MotoGP World Championship.

Martin has accepted the offer to become the new communications director of Spanish La Liga football club Mallorca. A role he will take on in December, which means that the Valencia Grand Prix will be his last commitment with the Tokyo team. For the moment, Honda is considering how to restructure its communications sector.

Another important piece who will be leaving the MotoGP paddock is the team coordinator, Jose Escamez, Alberto Puig’s right-hand man and the man in charge of making sure everything is in order during the Grands Prix. Escamez will be the new team manager of the SBK team, replacing Leon Camier. Trained in the Monlau team and with enormous experience both as a mechanic and in technical and managerial positions, Escamez arrives in SBK with the mission of taking the official Honda team to a higher level in the next two years, in which Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge they were renewed as pilots.

Escamez’s place will be taken by Jordi Castellá, who will be promoted from the position of Marc Marquez’s mechanic, starting from next Tuesday’s test in Valencia. Castellá is the first of Marc’s current team to have worked with him, already during the Spanish championship. Since then, for almost 15 years, he has been part of Marc’s team.

With the rider’s departure to Gresini Racing, Castellá has understood that the time has come to take on new responsibilities, leaving the working group that Luca Marini will presumably inherit when he lands in the Honda garage next Tuesday.

