After the brutal success of Genshin Impact, now the Chinese studio celebrates that Honkai: Star Rail has reached 1 million players on PlayStation 5.

The success of Genshin Impact is still very much alive. However, in HoYoverse They don’t want to relax, and that’s why they are already finalizing the development of Zenless Zone Zero, their new RPG that will soon arrive on PC, consoles and mobile phones.

But be careful, because we cannot forget about Honkai: Star Rail, the recent installment of the HoYoverse gacha franchise, which gave a lot of talk at the beginning of 2023.

Initially, it was only available on PC, iOS and Android, but the Chinese studio confirmed its launch on PS5 last month. Have you tried Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5 yet?

It is a very interesting science fiction JRPG, which takes many of the elements that worked in Genshin Impact, but with some new features (such as the main single-player mode, Road Tracer).

Just a month after its arrival on PS5, Honkai: Star Rail has already become an F2P success in the Sony console ecosystem… that brings rewards for its community.

Honkai Star Rail celebrates its first month on PS5

HoYoverse has confirmed great news for Honkai: Star Rail players. Especially if you play on the Sony console, but there are also important news for the PC and mobile community.

Honkai: Star Rail has surpassed one million players on PlayStation 5in less than a month, which demonstrates the commitment that HoYoverse and Sony have had for a long time.

Let’s remember that their video games are only available on PlayStation (on consoles), leaving Xbox and Nintendo Switch out of the equation.

”Honkai: Star Rail has surpassed one million players on PlayStation 5! To thank the Trailblazers for their continued support, we will be giving away Stellar Jade ×200 to all players!”

On the occasion of this historic milestone, HoYoverse will give away 200 units of Stellar Jade (in-game currency) to all Honkai: Star Rail players.

But the thing doesn’t end there. An event has also been announced (available from November 10 to 17) for the Honkai: Star Rail website, with which you can earn up to 180 additional Jade Stellar units.

Honkai: Star Rail is the new HoYoverse hit after Genshin Impact, which you can play for free on PC, PS5, iOS and Android. Very soon, we will have more news about Zenless Zone Zerothe new title from the Chinese studio, which is sure to also be a great success.