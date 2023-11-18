Players still have some doubts about what The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will offer and How you will harness the full potential of PlayStation 5. Fortunately, Naughty Dog has already shared technical details about the remastering and explained how well it will run on Sony’s current console.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will have these modes on PS5

Naughty Dog took advantage of the potential and technology of the PlayStation 5 to offer a great experience with the remastering. We know that the game will have a Fidelity mode that will allow you to enjoy the adventure with a native 4K resolution.

On the other hand, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will have a Performance mode that will go to 1440p and scale to 4K. The studio will also integrate an option to play with a frame rate unlocked on TVs compatible with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or Variable Refresh Rate (TRV).

Regarding technical improvements, the title will have textures with higher resolution, greater level of detail distances and better quality of shadows. According to Naughty Dog, this will make the landscapes and all the elements of the game look like never before.

As we confirmed before, the title will have reduced loading times and will take advantage of the benefits of DualSense. This means there will be haptic vibration and support for adaptive triggers, taking the combat experience to a new level of immersion.

