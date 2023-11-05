loading…

Israel’s war against Hamas has had an impact on world economic turmoil. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The war between Islamist militants Hamas and Israel poses one of the most significant geopolitical risks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

In contrast to Russia, one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, Israel has very little energy production. But there is a risk that this war could spread to major energy producing countries in the Middle East and affect oil and gas flows.

While these cash flows have not been impacted, analysts and market observers point to some potential major complications if the conflict escalates.

First, the US could tighten or increase its implementation of sanctions against Iran if Iran is involved in Hamas attacks on Israel, which could further weigh on an already undersupplied oil market. Iran could retaliate by disrupting energy flows from neighboring OPEC countries through the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, a deal brokered by Washington to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which would increase the kingdom’s oil production, could fail.

According to Reuters, Brent crude oil jumped more than USD 5 to above USD 90 per barrel over the past week since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Analysts and industry insiders, who had expected a stronger rally, acknowledged that the situation was different from the 1973 oil crisis when Saudi Arabia spearheaded a targeted embargo on countries that supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War, causing prices to skyrocket.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have announced voluntary supply cuts through the end of 2023, pushing oil prices to a 10-month high in late September before macroeconomic concerns dropped oil prices drastically again last week.

David Goldwyn, a former special envoy for international energy affairs at the US State Department, said fundamental factors would remain a bigger driver of prices than war.