Hurricane “Otis” has already passed, but it left a trail of damage, not only material, which is considerable; also in moral victims, which until now are counted at 50. But also The negative effects are related to the Mexican economy and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) explains why.

How will “Otis” put pressure on inflation?

Despite the progress in disinflation, the outlook continues to imply challenges, among other things, due to the possibility of higher cost pressures than expected due to factors specific to our country, such as insecurity and the effects of Hurricane “Otis”, Banxico warned.

With this, the balance of risks with respect to the expected trajectory of inflation in the forecast horizon remains biased upwards.he stressed.

From what he indicated, monetary policy must continue to be conducted with a cautious approach.

This was stated in general and in particular by the members of the central bank’s governing board during the monetary policy meeting.as stated in Minute Number 104 that was released this Thursday.

During the discussion, one of the members who referred to the effects of Hurricane “Otis”, pondered the importance of giving greater weight to climatological factors in the balance of risks for inflation.

Another considered that the balance of risks has increased its upward bias due to resilient economic activity, a tight labor market, persistence of underlying inflation, inflation expectations that do not reverse and a procyclical fiscal policy.

Additionally, one argued that the lack of a plan to ensure the viability of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the medium and long terms, beyond the support that has been granted to it to provide liquidity, represents a risk for the sustainability of finances. public and credit rating.

Service inflation

The majority of the members noted that there are still significant pressures on services inflation.

This is because the cost increases have not yet been completely passed on to the prices of the services..

Some argued that this is due to the slow recovery of demand.

Nearshoring

Regarding domestic demand, They all highlighted that investment has maintained high growth rates.

Some highlighted that gross fixed capital formation is growing at a faster rate than economic activity as a whole.

The majority noted that the dynamism of investment mainly reflects the contribution of non-residential construction, although they added that investment in machinery and equipment has also had an impact.

One believed that the expectation generated by the relocation phenomenon is driving these two areas.

However, another stressed that investment in machinery and equipment has slowed.

