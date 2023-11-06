Virizion will return to Pokémon GO very soon, so it is time to prepare for what can be a powerful addition to the competitive.

The Virizion Raid will arrive in December, although we still have all the November Raids and other events of the month pending. You can have fun capturing Turtonator or enjoy the amazing experiences at PokéStops.

But if you want to add a powerful ally to your team, you better get ready for Virizion’s arrival. Here we will tell you how viable it is in the competitive arena.

The basics about Virizion in Pokémon GO

Virizion in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although no less fearsome.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Plant and Fighting Weaknesses: FlyingPoison, Fire, Psychic, Fairy and Ice Resistances: Earth, Rock, Water, Grass, Electric and Dark

Regarding his statistics, Virizion It stands out for its Defense of 229, as well as its HP of 209 and finally its Attack of 192.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Virizion en Pokémon GO are the following:

Quick Attack (Normal) Zen Headbutt (Psychic) ​​Double Kick (Fighting)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Sharp Rock (Rock) Sharp Blade (Plant) Point Blank (Fight) Holy Sword (Fight)

Best Virizion moves for competitive

Before knowing how viable it is Virizion in Pokémon GO, it is important to know what your best attacks are to win more games. And as is often the case, it is best to focus on taking advantage of its Fighting and Grass types with the STAB booster.

As for its fast attack, there is no doubt that Double Kick is the best option. It has the best combination of damage and energy generation, and is one of the most powerful moves in the game.

The choice between his charged moves is not so clear, but luckily we can choose two. The most popular are Sharp Blade mainly, accompanied by Holy Sword. This way you will get STAB damage with both moves, and you will have one for each situation.

How viable is Virizion in Pokémon GO?

Now that you know the best moves Virizion in Pokémon GOyou’re probably wondering how viable it is for multiplayer.

According to PvPoke’s competitive Pokémon GO list, Virizion is the 12th best option when it comes to the Ultra Ball League. This means that it is currently one of the best monsters in this category.

But things change quite a bit when we talk about the Master Ball League, where it moves to number 48. This is because there are many better options with fewer weaknesses.

So you can confidently use Virizion in Pokémon GO’s Ultra Ball League. You can even win games in the Master Ball League if you’re lucky, although it all depends on the opposing Pokémon.

Remember that all of this can change as Niantic implements new changes to the game balance. A small adjustment to a move can make Virizion one of the most viable legendaries in competitive play.