The good end It is a commercial event that seeks to encourage national commercial activity while respecting consumer rights. In its 2023 edition, It will be held from November 17 to 20. In addition to the multiple discounts that will be offered on products and services by the brands and businesses registered on the portal, the Service tax administration (SAT) will hold the annual draw The good end.

Will participate all buyers using debit or credit cards issued in Mexico to make your payments within this period. It is important to note that purchases made with cards issued outside the country or cards from brands and private and specific establishments will not participate.

All operations starting with an amount of $250.00 will participate.which are carried out in establishments successfully registered in the portal of The good end. Participation is free and without obligation to purchase any ticket.

The Draw will take place on December 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. However, starting December 4, 2023, participating operations can be verified on the draw website.

Prizes range from $500 pesos to a quarter of a million for a total delivery of 400 million distributed among more than 300 thousand winners.

The winning purchase transactions will be published on the “El Buen Fin” 2023 Sweepstakes minisite on December 11, 2023.

