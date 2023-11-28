Cordon Press

If you want to find out how to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour online, you’ve come to the right place! Here we tell you what you need to know.

Many fans are wondering how to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour online. The concert film of the American singer, who in recent weeks has been linked to the production of Deadpool 3 with rumors that place her as Dazzler in the Marvel Studios film, has been one of the big bombs of this year. It is not for less. Above all, if we take into account that it has surpassed many other films released this year at the box office. An unprecedented success in the industry.

Now, according to the information published by Movie Hole, we have very interesting news. Apparently, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is going to have a digital release very soon. This means that we will be able to see the international artist’s concert film through online platforms.. Surely, on video on demand with a digital rental or purchase. The date will coincide with the artist’s birthday, next December 13, 2023.

There will be songs added in its digital version!

The movie concert Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a compilation of the incredible interpretations of all the most famous and recognized songs of the American singer throughout her almost two decades of career. Specifically, 17 years of musical career. Tremendous! However, the digital version will feature three additional songs that have not been seen in theaters. A detail to keep in mind for all lovers of the international artist, who will surely want to know what songs we are talking about. Ultimately, it is an addition that serves as a reward for buyers.

Songs added in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour digital version are the following:

Long LiveThe ArcherWildest Dreams

These three musical themes will be in the streaming version soon.

