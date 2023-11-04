Discover how you can watch Rick and Morty online and legally in Spain.

If you want to enjoy all the seasons of Rick and Morty online in Spain, here we will tell you where you can see them.

One of the best animated series of all time, for many, is Rick and Morty. But unlike others like The Simpsons, for example, This one has adult humor and focus., so it is not recommended for everyone. In addition, it handles jokes and situations that may not be appropriate for some people, since this work handles all kinds of themes in its own peculiar way.

However, If you want to accompany Morty and his grandfather, Rick, in its epic science fiction adventures, you may be wondering how you can watch the series online in Spain. Fortunately, this is possible and legally. So, in no time you will be enjoying a marathon of episodes of the series.

But not only We will tell you how you can watch Rick and Morty in Spainbut we will also talk to you about how many seasons it has and, if it is the first time you are seeing it, share a little about what this animated series for adults is about.

How to watch Rick and Morty online in Spain

Obviously, the only way to enjoy all the seasons of Rick and Morty in Spain is through the official WarnerMedia streaming platform, we refer to HBO Max.

On HBO Max you can find all the episodes of this story, ordered in the seasons that have been released and all future releases. But you can also enjoy the franchise’s TV specials, such as “Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine”, “Rick and Morty: Summer Meets God (Rick meets Evil)”, “Rick and Morty: Samurai & Shogun”, among others.

If you have an active HBO Max subscription, or plan to get one, then You should know that you will have access to the entire content catalog of Rick and Morty online and legally from Spain. This means that you can enjoy a marathon with all the TV seasons and specials, in one place.

Watch Rick and Morty on HBO Max

Watch Rick and Morty on Netflix

An interesting detail is that Netflix also has the catalog of Rick and Morty episodes. However, This can only be accessed depending on your location.. So, if you don’t have an HBO Max account, but rather a Netflix account, you can use a VPN service to change your location to another country.

Watch Rick and Morty on Netflix

You can test different countries until you find the one that has the Rick and Morty catalog on the platform. And if it was not enough, once you have finished enjoying these episodesthen you can continue with series similar to this one, which will make you laugh out loud.

However, the most convenient way to enjoying this series for adults in Spain continues through HBO Maxsince you will not need to resort to VPN services or other additional steps.

How many seasons does Rick and Morty have?

This is one of the most important questions, especially if you plan to enjoy a marathon of this hilarious animated series for adults. And it is that Rick and Morty has a total of 6 seasons already published on HBO Max, although the seventh season will premiere this October 15, 2023.

Given the first 6 seasons of Rick and Morty, the series has a total of 61 episodes that you can enjoy, although there are some that stand out more than the rest. But without counting the TV specials. Obviously, when the seventh season premieres, this amount will increase.

What Rick and Morty is about

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular animated series for adults in recent years, which mixes incorrect humor with fictional scenesbut the result is very interesting.

The premise of Rick and Morty is quite simple, as the series shows the adventures experienced by mad scientist Rick Sánchez, along with his grandson, Morty. But that’s not all, because his family also plays a certain role in these crazy situations that are often related to space travel and other dimensions. And, in general, you will be able to meet many interesting characters, as well as others who stand out for their great power.

One of the most interesting points to What stands out about the Rick and Morty series is that it has an impressive script. You can see the creativity of the team behind this segment, as they manage to present all kinds of crazy situations in an organic and natural way.

Furthermore, the relationship and interaction between Rick and Morty are wonderful, since the first He is a moody scientist with anger, alcohol and ego problems., while the second is an easily influenced boy. His grandfather will not hesitate to take advantage of his personality, which will generate even more comical situations.

The series has confirmed its seventh season, which will premiere on October 15, 2023 on HBO Max, which is the official platform where you will find this series in Spain.

