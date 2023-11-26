Movistar Plus+ has launched a promotion that will allow you to enjoy its extensive catalog of content for freeincluding the exciting Champions League, and best of all, without having to enter your card number.

For the first time, Movistar Plus+ opens its doors to all users for seven days free of charge because of Black Friday. This special offer will be available until November 29, and here we tell you how to take advantage of it. If you search how to watch the Champions League for freethis is your opportunity.

Anyone, regardless of the telecommunications operator they subscribe to, can try the platform at no cost and just register with your email.

During this open access period, users will have the opportunity to watch the Champions League online for free with matches such as: Real Madrid-Naples, Atlético de Madrid-Feyenoord, or Barcelona-Porto.

In addition to a range of content ranging from hit series to documentaries. For example, you can dive in and watch the thriller “The Messiah” for free, the latest from the Javis, who venture into a completely new genre.

You can also watch the nine-goya award-winning film “As Bestas”, series like “Antidisturbios” or “Reyes de la Noche”, late nights like “La Resistencia”, blockbuster films like “Super Mario Bros” or the Euroleague basketball, free.

Access the promotion to watch Movistar Plus for free

To access this promotion, the registration process is simple and will not require the delivery of sensitive personal data. You only need your email to sign up for the service and view the content for free.

The best of all is that The seven days of free access begin from the moment of registrationwhich allows you to adjust the start date according to your convenience and make the most of this offer, if there is a release that is later.

It is important to note that this promotion will only be available until November 29, so we recommend taking advantage of it while it lasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the Champions League and the Movistar Plus+ series for free.

So now you know, Movistar Plus+ offers you a free access window to its streaming platformwith the Champions League and a wide variety of featured content at your fingertips, you just have to register here.