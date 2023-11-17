Next December 7, the Game Awards 2023 gala will be held, which we will be able to follow live (in Spain) at dawn on the 8th starting at 01:30 in the morning.

Like every year, The Game Awards represents the largest celebration of the video game and electronic entertainment industry. It is to video games what the Oscars are to the seventh art, under an impeccable presentation by Geoff Keighley.

En The Game Awards 2023, six games will compete for the GOTY (Game of the Year) awardand many other titles, teams and people will fight in different categories to win the prize.

Although the Best Game of the Year category is the most important, the Game Awards also evaluate the best games by genre, social impact, as well as the highlights of the year in eSports.

All The Game Awards nominations have already been confirmed (you can see them here), and we must remember that, in the case of the GOTY award, there will be two chosen: one for the jury and one for the public.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 are the games that start with more nominations (up to 8)but Mario, Zelda, Resident Evil and Spider-Man will try to make it difficult for them.

How to vote for your favorites at the Game Awards 2023

Looking ahead to the celebration, which in Spain we will be able to continue the early morning of December 7 to 8 (starting at 01:30 in the morning)all of you can vote for your favorite games through the official website of The Game Awards.

These votes will be counted along with those of the jury, and from there all the winners of the Game Awards will emerge. We will also have a GOTY from the public, as happened in previous editions.

How can we vote? The starting gun It was yesterday, Thursday, November 16and you will be able to vote for free over the next few days on The Game Awards website.

These are the six games nominated for GOTY 2023:

Baldur’s Gate III Alan Wake 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Super Mario Bros. Wonder Resident Evil 4 Remake

The first thing you have to do is go to the official website of The Game Awards. In the upper right corner there is a login tab. It is mandatory to create an account or log in with yours to be able to vote.

Once this is done, you must enter the voting page. First we are shown the six games nominated for GOTY 2023. Choose the one you like the most, and click Next.

Continue voting until you reach the end. There is an option to send our voteswhich will be counted alongside those of millions of people for the jury’s decision.

It is also possible to share your votes on social networks, so we encourage you to participate. It’s completely free, and can be done from a PC or mobile device.

Even if your favorite game is not nominated for GOTY at The Game Awards 2023 (Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI o Forza Motorsport have been left out), it is important to participate in such an important event for the industry.

Remember: The Game Awards 2023 It is celebrated next December 7, and we will be able to follow it live in the early hours of the 7th to the 8th of next month, through The Game Awards’ Twitch and YouTube channels. Don’t forget to vote.