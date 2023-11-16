Suara.com – WhatsApp officially introduces Voice Chat.

This feature allows users to interact in large WhatsApp groups.

Different from group calls that ring to all members, voice chats start with the appearance of an in-chat bubble that users can tap to immediately join.

Call controls also stay at the top of the chat, allowing you to quickly mute, close, or send a message to a group without having to leave an existing conversation.

As with calls and private messages, WhatsApp also protects voice chats with end-to-end encryption by default.

The voice chat feature will roll out globally, to large groups starting with groups with 33 or more members.

WhatsApp’s new feature, Voice Chat. (WhatsApp Indonesia)

Here’s how to use voice chat in WhatsApp Groups:

Open the WhatsApp Group chat you want to start a voice chat with. Tap the phone icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Start Voice Chat. WhatsApp Group members will receive a notification inviting them to join the voice chat. You can see who has joined the voice chat in bottom of the screen.To leave voice chat, tap the Red Cross button.

That’s how to voice chat in WhatsApp Groups with a fairly large number of members.