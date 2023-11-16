We show you how to find the Pack-a-Punch machines on the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map, and how upgrading weapons with crystals works.

If you are a fan of the Call of Duty saga, you are surely giving it a go Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, despite the bad reviews garnered by the Activision shooter. So far, it is considered one of the weakest COD in recent years.

Despite the criticized campaign mode, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has a fun Zombies mode (a milestone in the Modern Warfare series), and a very complete online multiplayer.

As usual, zombies are the craziest variant of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, especially with the enormous expanse of the map in Urzikstan.

Do you remember the machine Pack-a-Punch? He debuted with the fifth game in the series, World at War, and in Modern Warfare 3 we have him back. We explain to you How does weapon upgrading work with this item and etherium crystals?.

Pack-a-Punch: where to find it and how it works

Any regular COD Zombies player already knows what we are talking about. If this is not your case, you will soon understand what it is. the Pack-a-Punch machinewhere it is located and what it is for.

Basically, it is a machine that can improve our weapons in Zombies mode. In previous installments, it was necessary to meet a specific objective, but in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 you only have to find it on the map.

Pack-a-Punch can double a weapon’s damage, add secondary effects, and also increase magazine capacity. Come on, what implements various improvements in the weapon you want.

Of course, you should know that there are only 2 or 3 Pack-a-Punch machines at threat level 2, while at level 3 (the maximum) you will only find one.

To find the Pack-a-Punch machine, you simply need to use the tactical map in Urzikstan. Usually, They appear in the same locations, with small rotating changes. If you learn the layout of the map well, you won’t have any problems finding them.

We recommend you use vehicles, jump between locations with portals, and use drones of recognition.

Of course, these machines have a limitation: We can only improve the weapon up to the threat level in which we find ourselves. In other words, we cannot improve it to the maximum (level 3) if we are not at threat level 3.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 weapons can also be upgraded using crystals of ether. How do you get it? We explain it below, but you should know that it is also possible to create them in the schematic editor.

etherium crystals they hide in reward boxesbut you can also get them at complete contracts and objectives in Zombies mode. You can even find them by exploring the map.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. Remember that online multiplayer is connected to Warzone, Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone Mobile (arriving in 2024 on iOS and Android) through Call of Duty HQ.

