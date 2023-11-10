Let’s explain to you how to create your own version of ChatGPT step by step using the new GPTs feature released by OpenAI. It is an exclusive feature of ChatGPT Plus, and it will allow you to configure a GPT-based bot that you can instruct to behave in a certain way.

In short, what you are going to achieve with this is to create your own ChatGPT tailored to you, which serve a specific purpose for which you want to program it. You will need advanced knowledge in GPT to be able to fill out the instructions and add APIs, but without going into that we will tell you the steps you have to take. Remember that the first will be to have the paid subscription to GPT Plus.

How to create your own ChatGPT with GPTs





The first thing you have to know is that GPTs has a website where you can consult your own GPTs and public GPTs created by other users, and that you can “install” or launch to use them. The page that serves as an index for this is chat.openai.com/gpts/discovery.





To create your own custom ChatGPT, you have to enter the GPT editor website, whose address is chat.openai.com/gpts/editor. Once you enter, you have to click on the option Create a GPT that will appear inside you.





This will take you to the page where you have all the steps to create your GPTs, and where you have to start writing a name and a description. In addition to this, you can upload an image to use as an avatar for this version of ChatGPT, or ask it to create one automatically taking into account the description we have given it.





Here, now you’re going to have to fill out the instructions section to tell it how you want this version of ChatGPT to behave, to tell it what its purpose is and how it should act. You also have an option for Conversation starters, which are the things you must say to it to activate it.





You will also have an Add actions option, which takes you to a screen where, if you want or if you have the knowledge, you can add APIs to give you access to more actions and content.





Once you have it configured, click on the Save button and some final options will open. Here, you can choose who do you want to be able to use this version of ChatGPT, and can be public to everyone, used only by you, or used by those who have the link. When you choose an option, click Confirm.





And now you have your GPTs created, your own version of ChatGPT. Now you can log in and start using it whatever you want.





When you start using it, you will only have to use one of the conversation starters that you configured, and then this version will be launched and you can start using it so that it behaves as you programmed it.

In Xataka Basics | Free GPT-4: five alternatives to use it without paying ChatGPT Plus