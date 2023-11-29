Google Maps is an essential navigation application for those who want to explore the world, whether for leisure or work.

With it, you can easily find the fastest route to avoid traffic jams, the closest restaurant, or find out the price of tolls and know where the DGT cameras are located.

But the app is not limited to being a simple interactive map. It also offers you a number of advanced features that allow you to make the most of its little-known features.

For example, you can save your favorite places, share your location in real time, see live traffic, or access additional information about the places you visit.

What are the advanced features of Google Maps

Getty

Google Maps not only helps you get to your destination, but It also gives you many options to explore the world around you.

Whether you want to plan a trip, find a restaurant, or discover the secrets of your city, this service has quite complete functions.

But it also stands out for its advanced Google Maps options on trips that almost no one knows about, and that allow you to do much more than navigate and search. Discover these 7 advanced features that will make you an expert Google Maps user:

See the weather for any location

If you want to know what the weather is like anywhere in the world, Google Maps makes it easy for you. By simply searching for a location, you can access meteorological data such as temperature, wind chill, humidity or the probability of rain.

This way you can prepare your trip or your departure with more security and comfort. To check the weather, open the application on your mobile or web browser and type the name of the location that interests you.

Then, press the weather icon displayed at the bottom of the screen and you will see all the information you need.

Know the best time to go to an establishment

If you want to plan your trips intelligently, a tool that can be very useful is the one that shows you the best times to visit places, also known as Peak Hours.

This way you can choose the most appropriate time to avoid crowds and make the most of your stay.

To access this tool, you just have to open Google Maps and search for the place that interests you. Then, in the General viewgo down to the section Peak hours. There you will see the hours when there are more people and when the place is less crowded.

You will find important data on high demand days, low season and mid season, this way you will avoid queues and save hundreds of hours waiting.

Walk the streets with augmented reality

Live View It is a function of Google Maps which allows you to see walking directions in augmented reality. Thus, you can see the real environment with arrows and signs that show you the way to follow. It is very practical to find your way in places you don’t know.

To activate it, open the application on your mobile and search for the place you want to go. Then, tap the Live View icon at the bottom of the screen.

Point your phone’s camera at buildings and signs so Google Maps can locate you. Follow the red arrows until you reach your destination.

Find the most suitable route to save gasoline

Google Maps has a very useful feature that you may not know about, but that can make your trips more sustainable: the ecological route.

This option allows you to choose the route that consumes the least fuel depending on the type of engine in your car, whether hybrid, gasoline, diesel or electric. This way, you can save money.

How can you activate the ecological route in Google Maps?

Open the Google Maps app. Enter your destination. Press the button Options. In the section Journey optionscheck the box Prioritize fuel-efficient routes. Click on Made.

Save routes for future trips

To plan your trip in advance and avoid setbacks, you can save a route in Google Maps. This feature allows you to check driving or public transportation directions whenever you want, whether you know the location or not.

To save a route, follow these steps:

Open Google Maps on your iPhone, iPad or Android. Tap the search box and type or select your destination. Tap the button Indications and choose the mode of transport: car or public transport. Swipe up to see more options and tap Pin up. To view your saved routes, open the app, tap And and ready.

Download maps for offline use

If you like use Google Maps without the need for an Internet connection, you can download the ones that interest you and save them on your device. This can be very useful if you are going to travel to areas where there is no coverage or WiFi network.

To download a map, just go to your user menu (in the upper right corner) and choose the option Offline maps.

On that screen you will see the maps that you already have downloaded and you can add new ones by clicking on Select your own map. Then you just have to adjust the area you want to download and you’re done.

Share your location in real time

One way to keep in touch with your friends or family is to share your location on Google Maps, a function that allows you to show where you are at all times and thus facilitate the meeting or peace of mind of your loved ones.

To activate this feature, you need to have a Google account and follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps app on your mobile. Tap your profile photo in the top right corner. Choose the option Location sharing. Press the button Location sharing on the next screen. Choose how long you want location sharing to last or turn it off whenever you want. Select the contact you want to share your location with. If you don’t see it, you can tap on More options. The option to share via a link will appear. You just have to tap on Share to confirm. This way, the contact you have chosen will be able to see your location for the time you have established.

Google Maps is not just a navigation appbut a complete solution that helps you better explore and travel around the world.

You can check the weather, plan your visits according to time and day, follow walking directions with augmented reality and choose the more ecological and economical routes. It is the ideal tool to discover places in a more efficient way.