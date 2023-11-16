Suara.com – The eSIM feature with the latest technology can make things easier for users. Below is an explanation of how to use eSIM on an iPhone.

You need to know how to use an eSIM on an iPhone so that you can use a data package without a physical SIM. For information, eSIM allows users to have a SIM card or SIM card installed and embedded without the physical version.

Apple introduced eSIM support on the Watch Series 3 in 2017. The first iPhone models to support eSIM were the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Not wanting to be left behind, Google introduced the Pixel 2 in October 2017. The device has eSIM support for use with its Google Fi service.

Since then, many premium class Android and iOS smartphones have the ability to support the eSIM feature. The following is an explanation of how to use eSIM on an iPhone:

Make sure your device is an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or newer model with iOS 12.1 or above. You also have to make sure that the iPhone is connected to the internet network. Click Settings > select Cellular Click the Add Cellular menu. The iPhone screen will display a request for a QR Code. After scanning the QR Code and a notification appears, select Add Cellular Plan

What is eSIM?

Before explaining eSIM, we need to know the meaning of SIM card first. A SIM card or Subscriber Identity Module is an integrated circuit (IC) that functions to safely store international cellular subscriber identity (IMSI) numbers.

Technically, the physical card is actually known as a Universal Integrated Circuit Card (UICC).

SIM cards help identify and authenticate customers on mobile devices or tablets. So far, more than 7 billion devices are connected to mobile networks worldwide.

Users who have a SIM card can connect to the cellular network so they can communicate and utilize internet data packages.

With eSIM (embedded-SIM) or digital SIM, we can use data packages and cellular networks without having to use a physical macro, micro or nano SIM.

The two cellular operators in Indonesia that provide eSIM are Smartfren and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. Other operators such as XL Axiata and Telkomsel are reportedly preparing to implement eSIM technology. In the latest update, XL Axiata has provided eSIM while Telkomsel is still in the development stage.

Smartfren was the first operator to popularize eSIM in Indonesia. At the global level, eSIM has become known since 2016.

That was an explanation of how to use eSIM on an iPhone, the steps are really easy, right?