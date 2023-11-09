Windows 11 is a very complete operating system that offers a wide range of functions, features and applications designed to increase productivity and make your daily tasks easier.

One of these apps, a classic that has endured over time, is the Command Prompt. A powerful tool that allows you to interact with your PC on a deeper level.

In essence, is a command line interface that gives you direct access to various functions of the operating system. Although it may seem like something reserved for more advanced users, mastering its use can be tremendously useful for any user.

The main utility of the Command Prompt is the ability to execute specific commands to carry out tasks that can sometimes be more agile than doing them through the graphical interface.

And one of the most useful features is the ability to search and open files on your PC without having to navigate through multiple folders.

Taking advantage of this tool to locate any document, program or file on your computer is a process that, although it may seem complex, with a little guidance it becomes simpler.

This is how you can search for files and open them in the Command Prompt in Windows

Step 1: Access the Command Prompt

To start, open the Start menu and type Symbol of the system in the search bar. You will see the program appear in the results. Right click on it and select Execute as an administrator.

This will give you full access to make changes to the operating system if necessary.

Step 2: Find the files

Once you have the Command Prompt open, you can search for files using the command dir. For example, if you are looking for a file with a specific name, type:

dir “file_name*.*” /s

It’s important that you replace “filename” with the actual file name or a relevant search term. The argument /s will run a recursive search on all directories on the system.

Step 3: Navigate to the file location

After identifying the file path, use the command cd to navigate to that location. For example:

cd C:\Path\To\The\File

This will take you to the directory where the file you are looking for is located.

Step 4: Open the file

Finally, to open the file, simply type the file name followed by its extension, enclosed in quotes if the name or path contains spaces. For example:

“file_name.extension”

By following these steps, you will be able to make the most of the Windows 11 Command Prompt to find and open files quickly and efficiently, increasing your productivity.