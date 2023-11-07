This is a function that was available in previous versions of the operating system and that, after being missing for a while with the arrival of iOS 16, has finally returned to stay with the launch of the latest version of iOS 17 system. If you want to know how to configure a Live Photo or a video as a lock screen wallpaper, we leave you with this simple tutorial so you can personalize your device even more.

Lock screen with video on iPhone

iOS 17 once again included the possibility of use a Live Photo as wallpaper, so your lock screen looks animated every time you grab your device. To achieve this effect it is important to be clear about several concepts and details, so we are going to leave you with all the necessary steps so that you can finally put an animated background on the iPhone lock screen.

What is a Live Photo?

To start with the whole matter, it is very important that you are very clear about a basic concept such as Live Photos, since they will be the resources that we will use to animate the screen. As their name indicates, they are live photos, or moving photos, and they are captured at the moment we are going to take a new photo with our device.

The problem is that this function is not activated by default, and if we have never used it, we will not be able to use animated backgrounds with our personal photos, because there are no moving videos to use.

Activar Live Photos

To activate Live Photos on iOS you just have to open the Camera application and press the circle icon that appears in the upper right corner. You should keep in mind that this mode consumes storage space, since all photos will include an attachment that will include a 1-second video recording of what was happening just before taking the photo, so there will be one video for each photo you take.

Where Live Photos are saved

All recordings prior to a photo will be stored in the Camera Roll hidden, since the application will only show the photos, and the videos will only play when you long press on them. If you want to carefully browse all the Live Photos you have stored, you can do so by going to Albums, and then selecting Live Photos.

Use a video as wallpaper on the lock screen

Now that you know what Live Photos are and how they work, you can choose your favorite recording to use as your wallpaper. It is important to clarify that the moving video effect only works on the locked screen, and not on the home screen, so you will not be able to have a moving image behind the icons on the main screen (it would be especially uncomfortable, the TRUE).

To use a Live Photo as a wallpaper you must do the following:

Press and hold the lock screen to bring up the personalization menu. Create a new lock screen with the + symbol. Click on the fourth “Live Photo” icon.

Select the Live Photo you prefer. Select the style as a background pair or choose a different background for your home screen. Save the changes.

From now on, your lock screen will make an animation showing the video you selected, giving a very dynamic and fun effect to your phone, especially when the always-on screen function is activated.

Use a normal video

Something you may be wondering is if you can use a independently recorded video as an animated background. The answer would be no through traditional methods, but everything changes with certain tools. A video recorded in a traditional way is not considered a Live Photohence it cannot be used as an animated background, so the solution is to convert that video into an animated photo.

Although there are tools that do the job, one of the easiest methods is to upload a video to TikTokand once published, use the function save as Animated Photo. This function is in the last row of options and almost at the end.

Another more complete solution that offers better results is to use an independent application such as intoLive, an application that will convert your videos to the correct format so that we can use it as wallpaper. In addition, you can apply effects, place texts and even include background music so you can share the video in other applications.