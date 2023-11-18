We offer you all the steps so that you can permanently cancel your subscription to the Fortnite Club, regardless of the platform you are on.

Perhaps it has gone unnoticed by many, but Fortnite has a monthly subscription model, through which by paying a fixed financial amount, we can obtain a series of specific rewards.

We are talking about the Fortnite Club, which is a monthly subscription that, for an economical amount per month, we have access to different additions such as the battle pass for the season we are in and cosmetic rewards.

On the other hand, we will also be given 1000 V-Bucks every month with the subscription so that we can purchase all types of clothing and aesthetic items for the games.

However, there are many people who do not know how to unsubscribe in this regard, and we are going to tell you how to cancel your subscription to the Fortnite Club on the main platforms.

How to unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club or Fortnite Crew on PlayStation, Nintendo, PC and Xbox

Best of all, we can cancel our subscription to the Club Fortnite whenever.

Depending on the platform we are on, the process to cancel our subscription to the Fortnite Club may be slightly different.

Cancel your Fortnite Club subscription on Xbox

From a browser go to this Microsoft account web page. You would be asked to sign in to your Microsoft account. Now select “services and subscriptions” which is located at the top of the page. We have to click on the “manage” option next to the subscription description. Select “turn off recurring billing” on the right and simply follow the on-screen instructions to permanently turn off recurring billing.

Cancel your Fortnite Club subscription on PlayStation

A PlayStation 5:

On the home screen, go to settings, and then click on the “users and accounts” option. Specifically select “accounts” and go to “payments and subscriptions”. Now go to the “game and application services” option. Select Fortnite from the list of games, and search for Fortnite Club. As soon as you have found it, you must select the “deactivate automatic renewal” option.

A PlayStation 4:

From the console home page, go to settings, and then “account management”. Select “account information” and then go to “service list.” In the list of games, select Fortnite, search for Fortnite Club and select the “disable automatic renewal” option.

From a browser:

Cancel Fortnite Club on Nintendo Switch

Hit the Home button on the console and open the Virtual Store. Now you must select the account icon located at the top right of the screen and select “subscriptions”. Then look for the Fortnite Club subscription in the list and simply select “turn off auto-renewal,” following the instructions on the screen.

If you want to do it through a browser:

Go to this official Nintendo website and log in with your Nintendo account. Find your Fortnite Club subscription in the list and select “turn off auto-renewal,” then follow the on-screen prompts to cancel.

Unsubscribe from Fortnite Club on PC or Android devices

Go exactly to this Epic Games official account web page and log in with your Epic Games account. On the left select “subscriptions”, and then click on the gear icon located at the top right of the subscription. Simply click “unsubscribe” and follow the instructions on the screen.

In this way, as you see, we have several methods to cancel our subscription to the Fortnite Club depending on the platform we are on.

