In this guide to WarioWare: Move It! We show you how to unlock the hidden levels Pyoro W (a classic mode in the saga) and Dirty Dishes.

With this cold, the truth is that I don’t really feel like leaving the house. What’s better than exercising while having a great time playing crazy mini-games? This is what WarioWare: Move It! proposes, the new exclusive to Nintendo Switch which is now available.

True to previous Wario games, Move It! immerses us in more than 200 microgames (a more exact term) of all types, but in all of them we will have to move the skeleton.

Needless to say, it is completely crazy, provided with a lot of humor, various nonsense and the whole essence of the Mario Bros. villain. If you liked the previous ones, it is a must-buy.

In this guide for WarioWare: Move It! we count them how to unlock hidden levels, Pyoro W and Dirty Disheswhich cannot be played initially.

Pyoro W

One of the most iconic microgames in the WarioWare saga, which throughout each installment was shown in a different way. You surely know this unique bird, which in Get It Together acted as the final boss.

Pyoro W is the latest version, which takes advantage of the functions of the Joy-Con in WarioWare: Move It. Basically, it consists of balancing the two halves of an island, using our hands.

One half is for action, and the other for protection. You have to control Pyoro, avoiding enemies and protecting flowerswhile preventing the halves from falling into the void.

How is it unlocked? Very easy: playing all the microgames (more than 200) what’s in the title.

Of course, this implies that you will have to repeat all the levels of the story mode, in order to unlock the microgames of each characterobtaining the marks requested.

Once you complete all of the microgames in WarioWare: Move It!, you will have unlocked Pyoro W mode, which is a little game in itself.

Dirty plates

We could say that WarioWare: Move It! It lasts around 8 hours (if we go to pinion). When you complete all the microgames, you will have the Pyowo W mode at your disposal.

But there is more to do. You can also unlock the final level, known as Dirty Disheswhich is essentially a shoot ’em up a la Space Invaders… but with dirty dishes instead of aliens.

Getting the Dirty Dishes minigame is the most challenging achievement of the title, because we have to pass the three extra roundsknown as infinite levels.

The first thing we must do is start in the microgame of the muscles. You have to achieve the mark of 4400 points (minimum)imitating the poses that we see on the screen with complete success.

If you succeed, the first of three infinite levels is unlocked. To beat it and unlock the second level (super difficult), you have to complete 30 minigames in a single run on the first infinite level.

And to obtain the third infinite level? One has to beat 20 minigames (on this difficulty) in one go. Now we are at the last level, in which we only have one life (if we fail, we are dead).

To unlock the Dirty Dishes level, you must Beat 10 minigames in one go on the highest difficulty (the third infinite level). If you succeed, you will be able to access the ”Space Invaders” of dishes.

WarioWare: Move It! is the latest installment in the Wario series, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Your best asset is the use he makes of the Joy-Conin an extensive list of mini-games that you can enjoy alone or in company.

