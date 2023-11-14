Pendrives were a revolution at the time. They allowed you to store and transport all types of files, from music and photos to documents and even PowerPoint presentations.

However, its use was reduced with the appearance of cloud storage services, which offer greater capacity, security and convenience. Nowadays, USB flash drives are an almost obsolete accessory.

If you have an old key or USB flash drive stored in the drawerno matter how little capacity it has and even if you think it is no longer worth anything, don’t throw it away just yet.

You can give it a second use by converting it into a security key for your Windows computer. This way you can protect your data and privacy effectively.

What is a security key

It is a small physical device that serves to protect your PC or laptop. It is usually a pendrive that connects to the corresponding port, but it can also be a chip card or an access code.

This method is more secure than traditional passwords, which can be stolen by hackers. It can be used on your Google accounts, as well as other services, and works like two-step verification.

If you have an old pendrive that you no longer use, you can convert it into this lock with a few simple steps and thus improve the security of your PC.

There are several reasons why converting an old pendrive into a security key is a good option.like the following:

Adds an extra layer of security. It is more secure than passwords. It is more convenient than biometric login.

Steps to convert an old USB flash drive into a security key in Windows

With the USB Raptor program, you can transform a USB stick into an authentication device.

It is free and open source software that works with Windows 11 and Windows 10. This means that you can download it for free on your desktop or laptop to convert any USB memory into a free security key.

USB Raptor is a portable application that requires no installation. You just have to run the program and follow the steps to configure your USB. You will have to generate a master password the first time you use it. It is important that you choose one that is safe and that you will not forget. Look for the USB drop-down menu. Choose your pendrive from the list and press the button Create k3y file. This will create the encrypted key file and store it on your pendrive. The encrypted key file is essential to access your PC. Don’t delete it or lose it. Then activate USB Raptor and let it run in the system tray in hidden mode. With this method, your computer will be automatically protected when you remove the USB flash drive. You will only be able to access it if you reinsert the pendrive or enter the master password.

USB Raptor allows you to protect your computer with your pendrive as if it were a security key. You can set the program to only unlock with a specific file on your USB device.

In addition, you can customize security with options such as associating the unlock with the serial number of your pendrive, preventing unauthorized copies of the key file and activating network functions to control your computer remotely.