When suffering from any problem in the brain or heart, response time is essential to minimize damage. If someone is with the victim, they should take them to a hospital as soon as possible. But, What if you suffer a stroke and you are alone? A SAMU instructor explains how to recognize that you are suffering from a stroke, and how to act.

A stroke or cerebral hemorrhage occurs when one of the arteries that run through the brain ruptures, or becomes blocked by a clot. This prevents blood from reaching the brain, and within minutes, the neurons begin to die.

If left unchecked, permanent brain injury can result, leaving you speechless, sightless, or partially paralyzed. In the most serious cases, they are fatal.

How to identify a stroke, and what to do if you are alone

When this brain incident occurs, response time is key. The sooner the victim is taken to the hospital, the more the consequences can be minimized.

According to our colleague Cristina Fernández in Business Insider, on average 1.5% of the population has suffered a stroke. This percentage rises to 6% from the age of 65, and to 10% among those over 80 years of age.

SAMU (Emergency Medical Care Service) instructor Miguel Asaal explains on Instagram how to detect that you are suffering a stroke, and how to act if you are alone. You can see it here:

What professionals recommend is to remember the word FAST (Quick, in English), which contains all the keys in each letter.

The F in Face means that it is common for the stroke paralyzes part of the face, or it is noticeable as a fall. The victim cannot laugh or gesture on one side.

The A for Arms helps us remember that a symptom of a stroke is that loss of strength in one armto the point that you cannot lift, or open or close your hand.

The S in Speech indicates the inability to speak. Either speech is lost, or words are mispronounced. You also can’t hold the air if you try to blow with your mouth closed.

The T in Time to go means that if you suffer from one of these three symptoms, you have to go to the emergency room immediately. Just one is enough.

If you are accompanied, you must ask that person to take you to the hospital, or they themselves will see that you have problems and will act accordingly. But, what to do if you are alone?

If you can move, Miguel Asaal advises open the street door, and leave it open. Ask a neighbor for help, if there is one. But it is essential to leave the door open in case you lose consciousness. Someone will see something strange, and will go in to see.

If you can’t walk and you have your cell phone at hand, try calling emergencies, or a family member. Little else can be done, since there are no “tricks” to reduce the effects of a stroke, unless you are treated in the emergency room.

If you spend time alone and you are already old, it is vital to recognize the symptoms of a stroke or strokeand know how to act so that someone can take you to the emergency room as quickly as possible.