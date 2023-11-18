Suara.com – Having problems with your cellphone signal often dropping or even disappearing? Below are ways to strengthen cell phone signals that can be implemented.

Apart from data or internet packages, signal is an important aspect of a cellular device. Because if there is no signal, there will be no connection to the device.

Apart from that, if the signal is bad it also hampers connectivity so that the internet network becomes slow. The use of cell phones as a communication tool is useless.

But don’t worry, there are several things you can do to strengthen your cellphone signal easily. The problem with the cellphone signal was resolved.

Starting from without an application, or having to install an application, there are methods you can use to strengthen your cellphone signal.

The following has been summarized how to strengthen cellphone signals that users can apply.

1. Try Airplane Mode

One way to do this first is to activate airplane mode and then turn it off. Airplane mode is often used to reset the network.

Instead of having to restart your cellphone, it is better to activate and deactivate airplane mode first.

In this way, the network on the cellphone will automatically be refreshed. This can reset the cellular network.

2. Check Sim Card

Check the Sim Card, try visiting the official Twitter of the provider you are using. Complain about the bad signal problems you are experiencing.

Another way is to remove the Sim Card from the cellphone, then reinsert it to reset connectivity.

3. Restart HP

If the methods above don’t work, then the next way to strengthen your cellphone signal is to restart your cellphone.

This way, usually the cellphone will refresh properly, including signal problems. Apart from network problems, restarting the cellphone also solves a number of errors on the device.

4. Leave the room

Try leaving the room, go to a more open area so that the cellphone signal is not blocked by buildings and other things.

Being indoors, especially in high-rise buildings with concrete, means that cell phone signals are sometimes blocked. a

5. Cellphone Signal Booster Application

You can also use a signal booster application to help strengthen your cellphone signal. There are many signal applications that can be used for Android phones.

Here are some applications that help strengthen cellphone signals:

Signal Guard Pro.Network Signal Refresher.Network Signal Speed Booster.Net Optimizer.Connection Stabilizer Booster.WiFi Booster – WiFi Enhancer.4G LTE Signal Booster Network.Game Booster 4x Faster Free.

That’s how to strengthen cellphone signals with and without applications. By doing this, the cellphone signal should improve. If not, then you need to change provider.