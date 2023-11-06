The speedrunner community is always on the lookout for any glitch that allows them to scratch a few thousandths of their personal records, but what some did not expect is that this simple trick will allow them to avoid passing through some castles in Super Mario Bros Wonder. And it works so well that you can avoid quite a few levels with the sole intention of reaching the end of the game as soon as possible.

Index

See all sections

A multiplayer trick

One of the wonders of Super Mario Bros Wonder is that we can include a second player in the game at the time we want. This increases the fun and possibilities of the game, but also complicates the entire programming and supervision process in game development. The variables multiply, hence it becomes a weak point to be explored by many curious people.

That is exactly what has happened and what has given life to this peculiar trick that will allow you to avoid many levels of the map.

How to skip levels in Super Mario Bros Wonder

The play in question consists of activating the second player in the game, and when we are on the level navigation map, controlling the second player to leave Player 1 off screen. The important part is to leave one of the two players out of the camera’s view, so that they are out of control and we can execute the next step.

OK SO WE FOUND A GLITCH TO CLIP OUT OF THE MAP AND NOW WE CAN SKIP W1 CASTLE WTFFFF credit to: Burgerandfreys pic.twitter.com/1uHtwPDC9f — Jhay (@NotImJhay) October 29, 2023

And with one of the players off the camera, it will be enough to reconfigure the 1-player mode and start controlling the character that had been left off the screen, thus being able to move through an area of ​​the map that was not available. until now.

The trick is even more surprising in world 5, where he is able to enter Minas Fungijí and avoid a large number of levels until entering the final level of the world.

I am in the lab. pic.twitter.com/aXNo7vYiTa — Jhay (@NotImJhay) November 3, 2023

Good for records, bad for fun

This being able to avoid levels is great for those obsessed with the records of completing games as quickly as possible, however, in a game like Super Mario Bros Wonder it is a real shame that you make use of these tricks if you have previously played us in a “legal” way. ”.

And the design of all the game levels is at an excellent level, being incredibly fun, varied and extremely original. So yes, doing this trick will help you enter the Hall of Fame of the fastest players to complete the game, but it will deprive you of playing levels that we are sure you will be encouraged to repeat over and over again.

Via: GamesRadar