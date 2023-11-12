To send a private message to any other Instagram user, the quickest way is to follow the user and, once done, the option to contact them privately is automatically enabled. Either through a reaction to your posts, or through a DM. However, this situation becomes complicated when the other person hHe has decided to have his private account and we are not contacts.

However, the reality is that, in many cases, social networks have little tricks that allow us to try to establish this connection through alternative means. Although in most situations it is not the fastest or most direct option, it is just as effective. Next, we tell you how you can do it on Instagram.

Send a DM to a private account on Instagram

Contrary to general belief, it is allowed to send a message to a private account on Instagram. To do this, the only requirement that the receiving account has to meet is that it has not restricted messages from unknown contacts, an option that is not well known to the majority of the community.

Before explaining how to do it, we must warn that the reach of this type of messages is much smaller than in the case of following the user, since they arrive in a different tray that, depending on our configuration, does not issue notifications. Therefore, if we need the message to be read no matter what, the best option is to make a contact request.

First of all, we must search for the user in question. Once found, we must click on its profile and access the three points that we find in the upper right. In the drop-down menu that appears below, we will see the option to “Send message”.

A new screen will open there that will inform us that, once the message has been sent, we will have up to 15 minutes to modify it. From the moment we send the message, we will only have to wait for the user to access their message requests to be able to see ours.

Message requests

As we have previously mentioned, messages received through this channel go directly to the message requests tab. As users, to access this folder we must go to the Instagram messages option and click on the option that appears at the beginning of the message list under the name “Requests”.

Once we have clicked, we will access all the requests we have received in recent weeks. In most cases, we will see how, without our permission, some users have tried to add our account to large groups of users. To guarantee our security, it is recommended that we do not access the content of these groups if we do not know the rest of the contacts. Since this is one of the main entry routes for content that does not comply with the company’s policies and it is a matter of time before these accounts end up being blocked.

However, there we can also find messages from other users who have wanted to contact us for any reason and whose content may be of interest to us.