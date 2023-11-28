Every year Spotify releases a list of the songs and artists you listened to annually, this strategy implemented by Spotify It keeps users registered on this platform alert, since every year the platform reveals the statistics in an innovative and fun way, which is why it keeps hundreds of users alert to the prediction of the statistics.

To enjoy the prediction of Spotify Wrapped You must keep in mind that you will have to be active on the platform, that is the only way in which the application will give you your list of most listened to songs and artists.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The country where Spotify will stop working in 2024

Users They remain alert before the annual launch of the platform, because once the application shows the list of the most listened to songs, thousands of people share through their social networks the songs, artists and podcasts they listened to repeatedly throughout the year.

Once the list is made by the application, it will give you options to share on different social networks, so don’t wait any longer and discover how to view the list of Wrapped it is 2023.

ALSO READ: Streaming grows in Mexico; These are the most used platforms

To view the annual summary of Spotify Wrapped You will have to access the platform’s mobile platforms, as it is the only way you can obtain it, where you will look for the Spotify Wrapped banner, once the section is selected, you will have your statistics.

Wrapped is made up of approximately 6 slides, where each one in a fun and entertaining way shows you the record of songs you listened to each year cataloged by musical genres. However, every year the platform has a different theme to show the songs you heard, go to the application, find out your list and share it with your friends.

Stay informed on our WhatsApp broadcast channel.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions