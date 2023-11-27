IPTV lists have become the favorite option for many to enjoy TV for free in Spain and access thousands of channels from all over the world.

This innovative method uses the Internet infrastructure to deliver shows and movies directly to your compatible devices, be it your Smart TV, computer, tablet or mobile.

It gives you the flexibility to enjoy your favorite content anytime, anywhere, as long as you have a stable connection.

One of the most attractive features of the IPTV lists It’s the wide variety of options available. You will discover alternatives for all tastes and preferences, from local content to international channels.

The best IPTV lists to watch TV for free

There are several IPTV lists, there are all kinds, which are free and legal. One option is the possibility of watching almost 1,500 public broadcast channels on your mobile, such as Spanish DTT, channels from other European countries and even international channels.

There are others with more than 9,000 free channels, without installing anything, you just have to download the m3u lists and ready. There are even specialized lists for lovers of soccer, series and movies with more than 7,000 channels, so there are many alternatives to enjoy.

However, recently one of the best IPTV lists that broadcast channels from all over the world was published, and the best thing is that they are constantly updated so you never miss anything.

This option is 100% legal, without junk and with unlimited content from countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, the United States, Mexico and, of course, Spain. It should be noted that this list is legal, since it does not transmit anything that is not paid, but rather publicly broadcast content.

Now that you know some of the existing IPTV lists, it’s time to learn how to enjoy them on your devices. Here we will guide you through two methods: one to see IPTV lists on your mobile with DTT Channels and another to enjoy them on your PC using VLC Media Player.

How to see IPTV lists on your mobile with TDT Channels

This method works for both iOS and Android devices. The first thing is to download the application TDT Channels. You can do it from the Google Play Store or App Store. Open the application and you will find a simple interface. Click on Settings and then in TV. A new window will appear where you will have to paste the following link: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Free-TV/IPTV/master/playlist.m3u8. In the end, you will be able to explore a wide variety of free channels legally.

Steps to view your IPTV lists using VLC on your PC

The next method is through the computer using the VLC program, which allows you to add IPTV lists so you can watch DTT in HD and all kinds of content from around the world at no cost.

It should be noted that the procedure is just as simple as TDT Channels, and for this, we are going to take the same listaM3U to be able to tune in to the free channels, but now from your PC or laptop.

Download and install VLC Media Player on your computer from the official website of the program. Open the program and go to the tab Half in the menu at the top. Choose Issuea new window will appear, in which you must click on Red and in the box paste the link of the M3U list: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Free-TV/IPTV/master/playlist.m3u8 and click on Issue. You will probably see several windows, in this case just click on Following until the broadcast is shown. VLC will start playing the channels, which you can watch for free. Now, to change channels, right click on the content you are watching, select Play list and you will find all the available channels, or you can also do it through the controls at the bottom of the window.

IPTV lists are a way of Watch a wide variety of TV channels without the need for an antenna or a subscription.

You only need an internet connection, an M3U list and a compatible device, such as a computer, smartphone or Smart TV.