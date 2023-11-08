If you are one of those who talks everything on WhatsApp and you are interested search for something you said on a specific datethe latest version of the messaging service is going to make things easy for you, since it has included a new search engine that will allow you to go specifically to a specific day to review the conversation, instead of having to go up endlessly to the day in question .

Search by day on WhatsApp

The new search function is now available, but as we will see below, for now it will not appear on all platforms. The new search by date feature is only available on:

WhatsApp Web Official desktop application (Windows and macOS) Beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS

If you have any of these versions (you can try the first two right away), you will be able to access the new way to search for messages immediately.

Simply press the search magnifying glass button and a new icon will appear to the left of the search box. By pressing that calendar icon, a window will appear with the current month, so we can navigate between the days to go specifically to a specific date.

Press the magnifying glass button in the conversation window.

On the left you can find the calendar icon. Press the icon and navigate to the day you need.

The moment you click on one of the days, the conversation window will automatically move to that day so that you can start reading immediately, and if you do not have conversations on that date, the window will go to nearest day on which you have information.

Something they could improve is to index the days that have conversations, and thus show the calendar with shaded days to indicate that you will not find anything there. Even so, the function works perfectly and will help you a lot when it comes to finding specific messages.

Will it be available for mobile?

The search by dates will reach mobile phones, but for now we will have to wait. The beta version of the app already offers the featureso it will be a matter of a few weeks until the official version of the application is updated and includes the calendar icon.

If you have access to the beta version of WhatsApp, you should already see the function in your application, so you can use it right now. If you continue with the official versions available in the App Store and Play Store, you will only have to wait until the service officially announces it.