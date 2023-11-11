Google Maps is one of the most complete and popular applications in the world. And a lot of it is because it offers a wide range of functions that make planning your routes and trips easier.

From finding the exact address of your favorite restaurant to receiving real-time traffic directions to avoid traffic jams. This platform has everything you need.

But Google Maps doesn’t stop there. It also gives you the ability to share your precise location with friends and family, which is especially useful when you meet someone in a location or if you are lost in a remote area.

Besides, This app allows you to explore coordinatesa global reference system used around the world to identify precise locations.

What are coordinates in Google Maps?

The coordinates, or also called Global Positioning Systemis a reference method used to identify a specific location on the planet.

This system is based on a set of coordinates, with latitude and longitude being the most common. It should be noted that latitude measures the distance north or south of the equator, while longitude measures the distance east or west of the meridian. Greenwich.

Likewise, they are expressed in degrees, minutes and seconds, and each unique location has its own coordinates. On the other hand, these coordinates can help you find places in remote areas, mark the location of a house or follow the trail of a moving object.

How to find coordinates on Google Maps

On your computer, open Google Maps. Find the location you want to get the coordinates for. Right click and in the window that opens you will see the coordinates in the first option. On your mobile, open the Google Maps application. Press and hold the location on the map until the red marker appears, which represents the exact location. A panel will appear with more information about the location. Scroll up to find the coordinates.

So you can share and put coordinates from Google Maps

If you wish share the coordinates of a location with friends, Google Maps makes it simple. To do this, search for the desired location following the previous step. Once you have them copied to the clipboard, open the instant messaging or email application of your choice.

Write a message and paste the coordinates in the text. The recipient will be able to open them in their app and navigate directly to that location.

On the other hand, if you want to enter the coordinates, all you have to do is open the maps application on your mobile or from the web, touch the search bar and paste the information.

Google Maps will take you directly to the corresponding location, and you can get directions to get there if necessary. This feature is very useful when you want to visit a special place or meet friends in an area whose address is difficult to find.

The Google service offers you the possibility of knowing your exact coordinates simply and quickly, without having to install any other application.