Time management has become essential, since productivity is very important in these times. Therefore, knowing how to schedule emails in Gmail offers a valuable tool to optimize communication.

It doesn’t matter whether you are in front of the computer or using your mobile device, the ability to set the exact moment you want an email to be sent allows you to coordinate your messages in the best possible way.

Scheduling emails not only provides convenience, but also allows you to maintain effective communication across time zones or ensure your message stands out in your recipient’s inbox.

Saber how to schedule a Gmail email from your computer or mobile, you will increase your productivity and you will be more strategic in the way you communicate through the most used email platform in the world:

Reasons to schedule email in Gmail

Scheduling emails with Gmail offers a number of benefits that can significantly improve communication management and productivity.

Here are some reasons why scheduling emails in Gmail can be a useful practice:

Time Optimization– Scheduling emails allows you to choose the exact time you want your messages to be sent. This is especially useful if you work in different time zones or if you want to send messages during your recipients’ most effective work hours. Planning: The ability to schedule emails allows you to strategically plan your communication. The fact that these emails arrive at the right time is something very necessary on certain occasions. Different schedules: If you have a contact outside your time zone, scheduling emails allows you to avoid without interrupting their rest or their time outside of work hours. Events and Reminders– Scheduling emails is useful for sending reminders, confirmations or information about an event. Puntuality: By scheduling messages you know that they will arrive at the right time, without delays of any kind.

How to schedule a Gmail email from your computer

As normal, scheduling Gmail messages can be done both in its mobile version and on computers.

To be able to schedule an email in Gmail from your computer, you only have to do the following:

Open Gmail on a computer. At the top left, click Write. Compose your email and now, at the bottom left, next to Send, click on the Arrow down (More shipping options). Click Schedule shipping.

Cancel and modify a scheduled email in Gmail from your computer

You should also know that Emails scheduled in Gmail can be canceled or modified.

Cancel and modify share steps, that is, to make a modification, you must first cancel the shipment.

Open Gmail on a computer. In the left panel, click Scheduled. Select the email you want to change. At the top right of the email, click Cancel shipment. Apply the changes. At this time it is canceled in the shipment. At the bottom left, next to Send, click the down arrow to reschedule the send again.

How to schedule a Gmail email from your mobile

From a smartphone you will also schedule a Gmail email to be sent. It doesn’t matter if your mobile is an Android or iPhone.

The truth is that the steps you must follow to schedule a Gmail email from your mobile are the same in the two dominant operating systems today:

On your smartphone, open the Gmail application. At the bottom right, tap Write. Write your email and click on Further (three dots at the top right). Toca Schedule shipping and then select an option.

Cancel and modify a scheduled email in Gmail from your smartphone

Open the Gmail application on your smartphone. Play the Menu and then Scheduled. Select the email you want to change and then click Cancel shipment. Tap the email again, apply the changes, and tap Further (three dots at the top right). Click on Schedule shipping and then select an option.

Scheduling emails with Gmail provides more strategic, efficient and organized communication. This is essential if you want to have more effective management of the times in which you send your emails.

That is why knowing how to schedule a Gmail email from your computer or mobile phone is so extremely necessary.