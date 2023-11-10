Let’s explain to you how to remove WhatsApp channels, so that you return to the classic view in which the states are no longer in a row above and are once again a column that occupies the central part of the app. WhatsApp channels, when you follow them, occupy the central part of the screen, and the statuses are no longer the most important thing, but you can change it.

We are going to show you the process using WhatsApp screenshots on iPhone, but you can do exactly the same on Android. Here, the only thing you have to keep in mind is that the change means sacrificing following channels, and that as long as you follow one you will not be able to return to the classic view.

Return to the view of statuses without WhatsApp channels





The first thing you have to do is open WhatsApp, and once inside go to the tab Newswhich is where both the statuses and the channels you follow and their suggestions now appear.





Now what you have to do is unfollow every channel you follow. To do this, go to the ones you have in the Channels list, and once inside, press the three-dot button at the top right and click on the option Stop followingwhich will appear in the menu.





When you delete all the channels you follow, look at the rest of the WhatsApp tabs and return to the News tab. When you come back, you will be back in the vertical status view. If it does not appear, close WhatsApp and reopen the application.

Here, you should know that below the list of States channel suggestions will appearand that if you follow someone again or if you create a WhatsApp channel you will return to the view in which the channels once again occupy most of the screen.

