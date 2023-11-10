Have you ever wondered how to record the screen of your Windows 11 computer? The great advantages that this operating system has, among many others, is that it is very easy to perform any type of screen recording in a really simple way.

Whether to create content for YouTube, share on social networks or help friends and family with some type of tutorial, there are two very simple options without the need to download external programs.

On the other hand, you will find the famous cropping tool that, with four simple gestures, will allow you to have a video of your screen instantly. On the other hand, the Windows 11 Game Bar is the other perfect technique to start a recording instantly.

Taking advantage of the game bar

Although designed for gaming, the Xbox Game Bar also works for recording. Press Windows + G or find it in the Start menu. Then, select the camera icon to open the capture window.

You can activate or deactivate the microphone according to your preferences. Start recording with the white circle button and stop it whenever you want. All your recordings will be available for you to view whenever you want by clicking “Show all captures.”

Using the snipping tool

The Snipping tool in Windows 11 has evolved and now includes the function of recording your screen. Find it by searching for “Snipping” in the Start menu. When you open it, click on the video camera icon in the toolbar.

When you press “New”, your screen will turn into a crosshair to select the area you would like to record. After a three second timer, recording will begin. You can pause or stop recording with the corresponding buttons, and all recordings will be automatically saved to the Videos folder. As you can see, it is really very simple.

It is important to note that it must be taken into account that this tool does not record audio, so the recordings will be silenced.