We entrust him with the safety of the most precious part of our body, the head. So it’s right to always treat him as best as possible. Not just during downtime, but all the time. At the end of each trip or trip, the helmet must be cleaned carefully. In any spare parts store or online you will find dozens of specific products. But the ones you have at home are also effective. To remove midges and other crushed insects, a damp cloth is enough: spread it on the helmet for a few minutes, in order to “soften” the residues, which will then be easy to remove with a single pass. For the shell you can use a non-aggressive degreasing detergent and a microfibre cloth. To reach the vent cavities and visor release mechanisms, use a moistened cotton swab. The visor is delicate, it doesn’t take much to scratch it: it’s better to disassemble it, use plenty of water and neutral soap, delicately removing dirt and drying with microfibre following a single direction, not with circular movements, which could leave annoying microscratches while driving. The same precaution is valid for the plexiglass of the motorbike.

Last, the interiors. If the padding is removable, you can wash it by hand with neutral soap. Otherwise, immerse the helmet in a tub of warm (not hot!) water and rinse thoroughly. In both cases, drying should be done in a shaded and ventilated place. Do not use hairdryers or heaters, or direct exposure to the sun.

Finally, store the helmet in a cool, dry placepreferably with the visor open and upside down on a specific support: in this way you will avoid the formation of mold.