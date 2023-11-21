Let’s explain to you how to add almost 11,000 DTT channels in Kodi, the application that allows you to turn any device into a multimedia center. Kodi is available on almost all operating systems, such as Windows, GNU/Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, tvOS or Raspberry Pi.

Therefore, these steps will help you watch all these channels on almost any device. We are going to do this using a specific IPTV list, which means that you can also use this list in any other application compatible with this technology for accessing television channels over the Internet.

Add almost 11,000 DTT channels to Kodi





The first thing you have to do is enter Kodi. Once you are inside the application, access the main screen, and there click on the section Add-ons that will appear in the left column.





You will enter the screen where you can manage the add-ons installed on your Kodi. Here, you have to click on the option Look for to find a specific plugin with which to view IPTV lists.





Within the Search option, you have to choose the section PVR customers. Inside here you will have a list of specific add-ons. We recommend you choose and install Clientes PVR – PVR Simple Client. To do this, click on it in the list, and inside click on the Install option.





Once you have installed the add-on, you have to return to the Add-ons section of the main screen and click on My add-ons. Inside here, click on IPTV Simple Client, and click on the option To set up that will appear on your options screen.





An options window will open, and in it you have to click on Add Add-on Settings.





On the screen you go to, you have to go to the Location option and configure it as Remote Route (internet address). When you do it, click on the option URL to M3U listand in it you have to write one of these two addresses:

Channels for all audiences: https://iptv-org.github.io/iptv/index.m3u

Channels for all audiences + adult channels: https://iptv-org.github.io/iptv/index.nsfw.m3u





When you type the address, you will see that a box appears at the top right with the text The PVR Manager is starting: X% Loading channels from clients. When it appears, return to the main Kodi screen and click on the section TV from the sidebar.





And that’s it. In this section you will now have all the channels on this list available, which are thousands of them. Now, you can access the channels, order them as you like with the programming guide, and leave everything as you want. The channels are now available.

Cover image | Jose Antonio Carmona

