Let’s explain to you how to prevent Google from deleting your account on December 1, which is when the search engine company will proceed to delete inactive accounts. This is something you already warned about a few months ago, but it is important to remember it before the deadline arrives.

To do this, we are first going to tell you how to check if one of your Google accounts will be considered inactive. And then, we will tell you the simple way in which you can prevent deletion of an inactive account in case you have it.

How to know if Google is going to delete your account





Google is not going to delete accounts indiscriminately, it will only do so when it considers them inactive. Specifically, it will delete accounts that have not been used for two years or moreso if you have an account that you use often you are not in danger.

The problem may be in your secondary accounts that you haven’t used for a while. You know, that Gmail account that you created years ago for something specific and that you haven’t touched since, or that YouTube account that the exact same thing happens with. All services are centralized, so if Google deletes an account, you will lose your profiles on all linked services, such as Gmail, Drive, or YouTube.

If a Google account has not been used in two years, then it will be deleted. And if you have used it, whether to send an email, watch YouTube videos, or upload cloud storage in the last two years, then you are not going to lose it.

How to avoid losing your Google account

The only thing you have to do so that an inactive account is not deleted is use it in some way. Just by logging into your Gmail, watching a video with it or doing a Google search while logged in, you won’t lose it.

Therefore, in order not to lose that secondary account that you have not used for a long time You just have to log in and enter one of the services from Google to use it. Just checking your email or leaving a Like on YouTube will be enough.

And if you don’t remember the password for this account that you haven’t used for years, use the methods to recover your account, and then you can change the password to another one or configure a Google passkey so you don’t need passwords.

Cover image | Firmbee.com

